Western Wealth Management LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 790.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

