Western Wealth Management LLC Has $856,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

