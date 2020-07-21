Western Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 842,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 262,293 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 109,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

