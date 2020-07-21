Western Wealth Management LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

