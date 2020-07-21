Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

