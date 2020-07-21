Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

