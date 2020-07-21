Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 180,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,988,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83.

