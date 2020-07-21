Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

