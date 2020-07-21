Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

