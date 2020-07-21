Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 9,997.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 489,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,615,000 after purchasing an additional 484,881 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

