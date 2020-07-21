Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

