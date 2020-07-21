Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.36.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

