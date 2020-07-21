Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

