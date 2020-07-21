Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 211.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

