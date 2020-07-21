WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.