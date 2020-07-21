WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

WSBC stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

