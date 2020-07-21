Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.