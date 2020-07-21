Well Done LLC Decreases Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

