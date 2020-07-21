Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sodexo (SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2020 – Sodexo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/9/2020 – Sodexo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/9/2020 – Sodexo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2020 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Sodexo is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/15/2020 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Sodexo SA has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

