Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Infosys (INFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) recently:

7/16/2020 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/16/2020 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2020 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

NYSE INFY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

