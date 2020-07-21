Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,741.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $564,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $3,021,277.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,069.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 696.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $7,366,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

