Watson Rebecca Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $152.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

