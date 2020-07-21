Watson Rebecca Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.