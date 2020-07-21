Watson Rebecca Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,871,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

