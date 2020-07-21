Watson Rebecca Takes $69,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

