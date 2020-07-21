Watson Rebecca Takes $68,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $193.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

