Watson Rebecca Takes $43,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,346,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.