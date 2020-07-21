Watson Rebecca Takes $42,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.