Watson Rebecca Takes $39,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 143.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

