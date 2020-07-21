Watson Rebecca Takes $34,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

