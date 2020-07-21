Watson Rebecca Purchases Shares of 600 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

