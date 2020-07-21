Watson Rebecca Purchases New Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Cfra cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.