Watson Rebecca Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,983,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,113,000 after acquiring an additional 284,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

