Watson Rebecca Purchases New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $22,889,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

