Watson Rebecca Purchases New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.84. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

