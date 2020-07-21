Watson Rebecca Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

