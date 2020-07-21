Watson Rebecca Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVX stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

