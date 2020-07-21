Watson Rebecca Purchases New Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

