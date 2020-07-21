Watson Rebecca Purchases 150 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Watson Rebecca lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

DIS opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

