Watson Rebecca Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $740,000. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.60.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

