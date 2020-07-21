Watson Rebecca Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,689,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

