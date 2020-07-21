Watson Rebecca Makes New Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

BOX stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.