Watson Rebecca Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

