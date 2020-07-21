Watson Rebecca Makes New $36,000 Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $587,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.91.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.