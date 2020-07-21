Watson Rebecca Makes New $32,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

