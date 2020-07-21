Watson Rebecca Invests $48,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.2% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 295,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

