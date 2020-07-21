Watson Rebecca Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $175.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

