Watson Rebecca Invests $39,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

