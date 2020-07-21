Watson Rebecca Invests $39,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.