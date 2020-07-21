Watson Rebecca Invests $188,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

